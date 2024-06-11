Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Results reality check for overconfident BJP workers, says RSS mouthpiece

"Why was this ill-advised step taken? BJP supporters were hurt because they had fought against this Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value. After years of struggle to become numero uno in Maharashtra, it became just another political party without any difference," he added.

The BJP fared poorly in Maharashtra as it could win only nine seats compared to the 2019 tally of 23 constituencies out of the total 48. Shiv Sena led by Shinde faction bagged seven seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP just one.

Without naming any leader, Sharda said the induction of Congressmen into the BJP, who had "actively promoted" the bogey of saffron terror and persecuted Hindus and also called 26/11 'RSS ki sazish' and branded RSS as a terrorist organisation, showed the BJP "in poor light" and also hurt the RSS sympathisers "immensely".

On the question of whether the RSS worked for the BJP in this election or not, Sharda said, "Let me say bluntly, RSS is not a field force of BJP. In fact, BJP, the biggest party in the world, has its own karyakartas".

He said routine electoral work of reaching out to voters, explaining the party's agenda, distributing literature and voter cards are the responsibility of the party.

"RSS has been raising awareness among the people about issues that impact them and the nation. Except during the 1973-1977 period, RSS has not taken part directly in politics," he said.

"This time, too, it was officially decided that RSS workers will organise small local, mohalla, building, office level meetings of 10-15 to request people to go out and vote as a duty. It also addressed issues of nation building, national integration and support to nationalist forces," he said.

In Delhi alone, 1.20 lakh such meetings were held, he added.

"Beyond this, to seek (RSS) swayamsevaks' cooperation in electoral work, BJP workers, local leaders need to reach out to their ideological allies. Did they? My experience and interaction tells me, they did not," Sharda said.

"Was it lethargy, overconfidence, sense of comfort that 'Ayega to Modi hi, Abki bar 400 plus'? I do not know," he said.

"Showing off is more important by posting selfies with a multiplier effect is the new norm," he said, adding, "If BJP volunteers don't reach out to RSS, they have to answer why they thought it was not required?"