Lok Sabha elections showed threat of fake news; AI multiplies it manifold: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said nations and societies across the world are becoming increasingly aware of new threats and risks emerging from AI and asserted that an effective solution to such challenges can come only from collective global efforts.

The Minister for Electronics and IT further said a comprehensive India AI Mission - which was cleared by Cabinet earlier this year - will be launched in the next 2-3 months.

"The whole package... the whole AI Mission which was approved by the Cabinet a couple of months back... the team is working on setting the foundation and all seven pillars... and maybe in 2-3 months we will be launching this mission," Vaishnaw said while speaking at 'Global IndiaAI Summit' here.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet, in March this year, approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, marking a significant step towards bolstering India's AI ecosystem.