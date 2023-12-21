Lok Sabha passes 18 bills in this session of Parliament

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha passed 18 bills in the Winter Session of Parliament, including three to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act. These are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, respectively.

A bill to regulate the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, the Post Office Bill that seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act, the Telecommunication Bill which lays provisions that the central government will provide authorisation for telecom-related activities, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill were also among the Bills passed by the Lower House of Parliament.