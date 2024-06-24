Lok Sabha session: Opposition marks electoral resurgence with 'Constitution march' to Parliament

Inside Lok Sabha, Rahul waved Constitution to Modi as he took oath. Several other MPs also joined him and this repeated when Shah took oath. Interestingly, Rahul, who has never occupied the front row of Lok Sabha, was sitting in the front row of the Opposition benches with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad and Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee.

"We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing. This attack is not acceptable to us," Rahul told reporters later.

Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh, DMK's T R Baalu and Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay walked out of the House when the oath-taking began as a mark of protest over the appointment of Mahtab instead of Suresh as Protem Speaker.

As the trio left the House, BJP Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste, who were the two other members in the panel to assist Mahtab along with the three Opposition MPs, were sworn in after Modi amid chanting of the slogan "violation of Constitution".

The Opposition, particularly the Congress, is bracing for a challenge from the BJP on Tuesday, the anniversary of 1975 Emergency, to attack the Congress. It is also to be seen how the BJP will react when Rahul takes oath on Tuesday evening.