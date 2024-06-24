Lok Sabha Speaker: All eyes on BJP’s pick

New Delhi: With the deadline for nominations for the Speaker’s position being 12pm on Tuesday, all eyes are now on the BJP’s pick for the job, with several NDA parties lending their support in principle and it looks unlikely that the Opposition will force a contest.

With PM Modi retaining his top ministers in third innings, there were speculations on whether he would maintain continuity in the selection of speaker.

Om Birla, the speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha and three-time MP Kota in Rajasthan is thus seen to be in contention.