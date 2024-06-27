Lok Sabha Speaker post: Rumblings of dissent force I.N.D.I.A. to abort move on seeking division of votes

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc had fielded Kodikunnil Suresh against NDA's Om Birla after the government refused to accede to the demand to give the deputy speaker post to the Opposition.

While Trinamool sources said they conveyed to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi that they would go with any decision taken by the Congress — either voice vote or division of votes — Congress sources said the Mamata Banerjee-led party had conveyed its reluctance for going in for a vote.

After receiving instructions from Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee, told other Opposition leaders that the numbers were not on their side while suspecting that the NDA's numbers would increase with YSR Congress and some MPs from the Northeast supporting it.

Trinamool leaders told Rahul and other leaders that it was not the best strategy to insist on voting owing to the numbers.

With Trinamool conveying its decision just 30 minutes before the Lok Sabha proceedings commenced, sources said Rahul had a consultation with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and DMK’s TR Baalu where they decided not to create a situation that would expose differences in the group.

Congress sources said Rahul wanted all on board and amid different viewpoints, he instructed Congress MPs not to push for the division of votes.