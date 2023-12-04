Lok Sabha: Winter Session kicks off with chants of 'Baar baar Modi sarkar'

New Delhi: On the first day of the Winter Session, the Lok Sabha saw a fair bit of drama with the members from treasury benches chanting “teesri baar Modi sarkar (Modi government for the third time)” and BSP MP Danish Ali rushing to the well of the house, asking for justice.

As the Session began in the lower house, MPs from the BJP broke out in a wide applause of the party’s victory in the recently-concluded state assembly elections, and many BJP MPs raised slogans such as “baar baar Modi sarkar (elect the Modi government every time)”. Members of the BJP were clapping and applauding PM Modi, as they gave him a standing ovation.