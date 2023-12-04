Lok Sabha: Winter Session kicks off with chants of 'Baar baar Modi sarkar'

New Delhi: On the first day of the Winter Session, the Lok Sabha saw a fair bit of drama with the members from treasury benches chanting “teesri baar Modi sarkar (Modi government for the third time)” and BSP MP Danish Ali rushing to the well of the house, asking for justice.
As the Session began in the lower house, MPs from the BJP broke out in a wide applause of the party’s victory in the recently-concluded state assembly elections, and many BJP MPs raised slogans such as “baar baar Modi sarkar (elect the Modi government every time)”. Members of the BJP were clapping and applauding PM Modi, as they gave him a standing ovation.
Once the Session began, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references, and as soon as the Question Hour began, Ali raised the issue of his complaint against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his alleged derogatory remarks against Ali in the Monsoon session.
Ali had placards hung around his neck, which read, “Punish Bidhuri, Save Democracy”. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi urged the Speaker to not allow Ali to carry the placard, leading to Birla asking him to leave the House to remove them.
Ali refused to do so, and asked for justice. PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were among those present in the House at that time. PM Modi left soon after. The House was soon adjourned for an hour.
The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which was to table a report recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over allegations of sharing her Parliamentary credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani, did not do so over reports that they were “scrutinising” the report.
The Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023 which aims to regulate the legal profession was passed at the end of the day; the Bill had seen passage in the Rajya Sabha in the Monsoon session.