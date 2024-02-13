Looking forward to being among UAE's Indian diaspora, says PM Modi ahead of visit today

A handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) named '@AhlanModi2024', also replied to PM Modi's tweet saying, "Less than 24 hours for PM Narendra Modi to arrive in UAE!"

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are likely to ink a new agreement after a meeting between PM Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today.

PM Modi will pay a two-day visit to the UAE during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Zayed Al Nahyan.

The visit will be the Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015.

The two countries seek to boost bilateral cooperation in areas like energy, ports, digital infrastructure, and railways.