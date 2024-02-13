Looking forward to being among UAE's Indian diaspora, says PM Modi ahead of visit today

Ahead of his visit to UAE today evening for the promotion and protection of bilateral investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he looks forward to being among the UAE’s Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event.
PM Modi said, "We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the Ahlan Modi programme! Do join this memorable occasion."
A handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) named '@AhlanModi2024', also replied to PM Modi's tweet saying, "Less than 24 hours for PM Narendra Modi to arrive in UAE!"
India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are likely to ink a new agreement after a meeting between PM Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today.
PM Modi will pay a two-day visit to the UAE during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Zayed Al Nahyan.
The visit will be the Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015.
The two countries seek to boost bilateral cooperation in areas like energy, ports, digital infrastructure, and railways.
The handle in a separate post tweeted, "The Zayed stadium glittering with welcoming lights; all dressed up to welcome PM Narendra Modi. Let's get the party started!! See you all in a few hours!!!!"
The Prime Minister will be in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, today and on Wednesday, and will be meeting Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi soon after his arrival today.
PM Modi will be participating in the World Government Summit 2024 on Wednesday in Dubai as the guest of honour. He will also be delivering a special keynote address at the summit.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
The temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land gifted by the UAE leadership.
A member of Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi said, "It is a proud moment of all Indians that PM Modi will inaugurate the (Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Thanks a lot to the UAE government and rulers of the UAE. We are blessed to be in a country where the rulers and the government are supportive to the Indians and other nationals."
India and the UAE had inked a Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA) in 2013 and it came into effect in 2014.
The 10-year agreement will lapse in September 2024. The two sides however may ink a new BIPPA on the sideline of Modi’s meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed.
“Since the digital cooperation between our two economies is an important element of the partnership, we are also looking to see if we can arrive at an understanding on investments in the field of digital infrastructure,” the Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.
He also said that New Delhi and Abu Dhabi were exploring the possibility of working out an arrangement for the protection and promotion of the flows of capital between the two nations.
With DHNS inputs