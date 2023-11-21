LS Privileges Committee summons Danish Ali, Ramesh Bidhuri over remarks row

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee has summoned BSP MP Danish Ali and BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri to record their statements on complaints that the latter made communal remarks against the former as well as accusations that Ali made disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ali and Bidhuri have been asked to appear before the panel on December 7. Bidhuri was earlier summoned on October 10 but he skipped the meeting citing political engagements in poll-bound Rajasthan.

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has sought his appearance to record his statement in the complaints filed by Ali and other MPs for "alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House".