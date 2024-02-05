M S Dhoni contempt of court case: SC stays 15-day sentence of retired IPS officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court order, which sentenced retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar to fifteen days of imprisonment in a contempt of court case filed by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan suspended the order and issued a notice on Kumar's petition to Dhoni challenging the high court order and also on his application seeking interim relief.

The court passed the interim order suspending the sentence of Kumar by the high court in the civil suit and contempt petition filed by Dhoni relating to the publication of materials regarding an investigation in a match-fixing case.

In December 2023, the Madras High Court sentenced retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days imprisonment on a contempt petition filed by former captain of the Indian cricket team but kept the sentence in abeyance for 30 days to enable the officer to appeal against the verdict.