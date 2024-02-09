M S Swaminathan's research as plant geneticist addressed food insecurity

In 1988, he founded the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) a not-for-profit trust, with the proceeds of the first World Food Prize he received in 1987. It is dedicated to 'accelerate the use of modern science for sustainable agricultural and rural development.'

He handled many official roles, including that of the chairman of the National Commission on Farmers, and President of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs.

He held a string of positions including that of Director of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (1961-72) and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (1972-79).