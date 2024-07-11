10 schools ordered to return Rs 65 crore fees illegally collected from students in Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district have directed ten private schools to refund about Rs 65 crore charged extra as tuition fees from more than 81,000 students over seven academic sessions, an official said on Thursday.

The schools had hiked tuition fees in violation of the law, said Jabalpur District Education Officer (DEO) Ghanshyam Soni.

The district-level committee set up under the Madhya Pradesh Niji Vidyalaya (Fees Tatha Sambandhit Vishayon Ka Viniyaman) Adhiniyam, 2017, examined the accounts of these schools and found them to be charging extra fees from students, he said.