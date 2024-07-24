16-inch 'lauki' found inside elderly man's rectum in Madhya Pradesh

A team of Dr Manoj Chaudhary, Dr Nandkishore Jatav, Dr Ashish Shukla and Dr Sanjay Maurya successfully removed it from the man's body, but the patient did not reveal how it went inside his rectum, the publication reported.

While the patient is out of danger now, doctors speculated that it could be due to mental illness, or an accident. The report said that an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the situation.