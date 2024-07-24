16-inch 'lauki' found inside elderly man's rectum in Madhya Pradesh

In an unusual incident, doctors in Madhya Pradesh reportedly removed a bottle gourd (lauki) from an elderly person's rectum.
The 16-inch bottle gourd was taken out of a 60-year-old man's rectum after a 2-hour surgery, the Times of India reported. The report stated that after the patient was taken to the hospital due to severe stomach pain, an X-ray revealed that the vegetable was stuck in his back.
A team of Dr Manoj Chaudhary, Dr Nandkishore Jatav, Dr Ashish Shukla and Dr Sanjay Maurya successfully removed it from the man's body, but the patient did not reveal how it went inside his rectum, the publication reported.
While the patient is out of danger now, doctors speculated that it could be due to mental illness, or an accident. The report said that an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the situation.
