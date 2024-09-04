250 years on, this Indore family of artists keeps alive tradition of making Holkar-era Ganesh idols

Indore: For nearly two-and-a-half centuries, a family of artists has unflinchingly stuck to their tradition of making Holkara-era Ganesh idols in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

The idols are installed in the city's ‘Rajbada’ (palace of the former rulers) for the 10-day Ganesh festival every year. The festival will start on Saturday, September 7, this year.

“My ancestor Moropant Khargonekar was an artist in the darbar (court) of Devi Ahilyabai, the then Holkar ruler of Indore. Once she asked him to make a Ganesh idol that reflects the Holkar traditions,” sculptor Shyam Khargonekar (71) told PTI on Wednesday.