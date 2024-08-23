4 labourers among 5 killed as under-construction cottage's roof caves in at resort amid rains in Madhya Pradesh

Mhow (MP): Five persons -- four labourers and their contractor -- were killed after the roof of an under-contruction cottage at a resort collapsed in Indore district amid heavy rains, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Choral village in Mhow tehsil, about 40km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night when four labourers and their contractor were sleeping under the freshly laid concrete slab, which suddenly came crashing down, trapping them, he said.

Two of the deceased were brothers. Police were informed about the roof collapse at around 6.30 am and they immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation, Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal told PTI over the phone from the construction site which is surrounded by forests and hillocks.

The operation ended with the recovery of five bodies, which were sent to a hospital, she said, adding "We have launched an investigation into the incident." The accident came to light in the morning when other labourers turned up for work at the site, said inspector Amit Kumar of the Simrol police station.

The deceased were identified as labourers Hariom Malviya (22), Ajay Malviya (20), Gopal Prajapati (45), Raja (22) and their contractor Pawan Panchal (35), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said. Hariom and Ajay Malviya were brothers, he added.