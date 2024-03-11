After Gyanvapi, ASI survey at Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in MP's Dhar

Previously, the ASI carried out a scientific survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, revered by Hindus as a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community regards it as Kamal Maula Mosque.

According to an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are permitted to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site every Friday.

More to follow...