ASI survey on Bhojshala complex: What report says

Former director of ASI, K K Muhammad, too had reportedly asserted that the complex was initially a Saraswati temple before being converted into an Islamic place of worship.
According to a report by Business Today, Muhammad said, "Historically, Dhar (Bhojshala) was a Saraswati temple that was converted into an Islamic mosque. According to the Places of Worship Act 1991, if it was a temple in 1947, it remains a temple, and if it was a mosque, it remains a mosque."
According to the publication, the survey which was supervised by Dr Alok Tripathi used the GPR and GPS technology and found idols of Lord Krishna, Jatadhari Bholenath, Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, Lord Bhairavnath, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Parvati.
The ASI, which started the survey on March 22, approached the HC two times to seek extension to complete it.
The HC had on April 28, had given ASI eight more weeks to complete the survey and had asked it to submit the report by July 2.
However, the agency moved another plea seeking a four week-extension. On July 4, the HC ordered the ASI to present the complete report by July 15.
The Hindu community considers Bhojshala as a temple of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls it Kamal Maula Mosque.
The Supreme Court has also agreed to consider listing a plea against a scientific survey of Bhojshala and has also asked the HC to not pass any judgment in the case until the matter is heard by the apex court.
