ASI survey on Bhojshala complex: What report says

The survey, which lasted for almost 98 days, unearthed around 1,700 relics and other evidence. Carvings featuring a wide range of images including defaced idols of god/goddess, artifacts and other remains (human and animal figures) were found.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 03:42 IST

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex to the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The ASI's counsel, Himanshu Joshi, handed over the report, which runs into more than 2,000 pages and comprises of 10 volumes, to the HC's registry.

"I have submitted the report. The HC will hear the case on July 22," Joshi said.

According to the ASI report, the Bhojshala temple was built at the site before the existing mosque. Also, the temple was built using the remaining parts of the earlier temples which existed centuries before.

Sources have told Deccan Herald that the report contains traces of medieval-era structure dating to the Paramara dynasty/ period (between 9th and 11th century). According to the survey report, the site was built and developed by Raja Bhoj in Dhar district.

The HC on March 11 had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the complex, in the state's Dhar district. The order came on an application by 'Hindu Front for Justice', with the HC giving the agency six weeks for the task.

The survey, which lasted for almost 98 days, unearthed around 1,700 relics and other evidence. The carvings featuring a wide range of images including defaced idols of god/goddess, artifacts and other remains (human and animal figures) were found.

Initially, the ASI finding reportedly suggested that the existing structure at Bhojshala was originally a temple.

Former director of ASI, K K Muhammad, too had reportedly asserted that the complex was initially a Saraswati temple before being converted into an Islamic place of worship.

According to a report by Business Today, Muhammad said, "Historically, Dhar (Bhojshala) was a Saraswati temple that was converted into an Islamic mosque. According to the Places of Worship Act 1991, if it was a temple in 1947, it remains a temple, and if it was a mosque, it remains a mosque."

According to the publication, the survey which was supervised by Dr Alok Tripathi used the GPR and GPS technology and found idols of Lord Krishna, Jatadhari Bholenath, Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, Lord Bhairavnath, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Parvati.

The ASI, which started the survey on March 22, approached the HC two times to seek extension to complete it.

The HC had on April 28, had given ASI eight more weeks to complete the survey and had asked it to submit the report by July 2.

However, the agency moved another plea seeking a four week-extension. On July 4, the HC ordered the ASI to present the complete report by July 15.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala as a temple of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls it Kamal Maula Mosque.

The Supreme Court has also agreed to consider listing a plea against a scientific survey of Bhojshala and has also asked the HC to not pass any judgment in the case until the matter is heard by the apex court.

(With DHNS and PTI inputs)

Published 16 July 2024, 03:42 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshArchaeological Survey of IndiaMadhya Pradesh High CourtASIsurvey

