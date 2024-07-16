ASI survey on Bhojshala complex: What report says

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex to the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The ASI's counsel, Himanshu Joshi, handed over the report, which runs into more than 2,000 pages and comprises of 10 volumes, to the HC's registry.

"I have submitted the report. The HC will hear the case on July 22," Joshi said.

According to the ASI report, the Bhojshala temple was built at the site before the existing mosque. Also, the temple was built using the remaining parts of the earlier temples which existed centuries before.

Sources have told Deccan Herald that the report contains traces of medieval-era structure dating to the Paramara dynasty/ period (between 9th and 11th century). According to the survey report, the site was built and developed by Raja Bhoj in Dhar district.

The HC on March 11 had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the complex, in the state's Dhar district. The order came on an application by 'Hindu Front for Justice', with the HC giving the agency six weeks for the task.

The survey, which lasted for almost 98 days, unearthed around 1,700 relics and other evidence. The carvings featuring a wide range of images including defaced idols of god/goddess, artifacts and other remains (human and animal figures) were found.

Initially, the ASI finding reportedly suggested that the existing structure at Bhojshala was originally a temple.