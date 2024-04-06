BSP Lok Sabha candidate in Madhya Pradesh leaves home he shares with Congress MLA wife, cites clash of ideologies

Balaghat: BSP Lok Sabha candidate from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh Kankar Munjare on Saturday said he had left home, which he shares with his Congress MLA wife Anubha Munjare, since two persons following different ideologies must not stay under one roof during polls.

Kankar Munjare, a former MLA and MP, said he would return home after polling day on April 19.

"I left my home on Friday and am living in a hut near a dam. If two persons following different ideologies live under one roof, people will think it is match-fixing," he told PTI.