Chhatarpur violence due to police's fault, says SP leader; slams BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for the violence in Chhatarpur last month and claimed it was a result of police not listening to the grievances of the Muslim community.

A party leader also said SP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will visit the area shortly to lend support to the community.

Violence had broken out in Chhatarpur on August 21 during a protest by the community against objectionable remarks made some days earlier by spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj against Islam during an event in Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district.