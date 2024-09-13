Congress claims BJP workers behind MP assault-rape incident, saffron party hits back

Talking to reporters, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "It has been proven again that whenever incidents like rape and atrocities against women come to the fore, the names of BJP workers and leaders crop up. Behind the Mhow incident also, the names of BJP workers, their relatives and also the kin of other party leaders have cropped up." "What message does it give? It shows that there is a rule of mafia and rapists, and others are indulging in such acts without any fear of administration and government. As the names of BJP workers' relatives have cropped up in the Mhow incident, I want to ask (Chief Minister) Mohan Yadav - how is it possible that in your administration, party workers have got a free run to do anything?" he said.