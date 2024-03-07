Congress govt's first decisions will be caste census, MSP law: Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP inducts leaders from other parties, Kharge said, adding, "When such leaders are in other parties, the ruling party terms them tainted, but when they join the BJP, they get cleaned up. Home Minister Amit Shah has a big washing machine, and these tainted leaders get cleaned after going through it." As long as caste system persists in the country, welfare of SCs and STs was not possible, and a caste census was needed to know the economic, educational status of various sections including even the suppressed people of upper castes, he said.