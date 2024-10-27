Home
Congress slams BJP over fertilizer distribution to farmers 'only in bypoll-bound areas' in MP

"The supply of fertilizers only to the places where by-elections are being held in Madhya Pradesh is a betrayal of the farmers of the rest of the state," Jairam Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 11:06 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 11:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshBypollsassembly bypolls

