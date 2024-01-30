Country will progress with development of villages, poor people and farmers: Nitin Gadkari

He also laid the foundation stones of various road projects, including Gulganj Bypass to Barna river to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 275 crore, renovation of a two-lane road from the Barna river to Ken river (Rs 316 crore), renovation of Shahdol to Sagar two-lane road (Rs 851 crore), construction of underpasses, bridges and service road on Lalitpur-Sagar-Lakhnadoun road (Rs 650 crore), overbridge on Suktara-Kurai-Khavasa (Rs 5 crore) and improvement of black spots on Ghunai and Banjari Ghati (Rs 4 crore).