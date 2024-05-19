Elderly Dalit couple tied to pole, beaten, made to wear garlands of shoes in MP's Ashok Nagar district

Ashok Nagar (MP): An elderly Dalit couple has been allegedly beaten up and made to wear garlands of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, police said on Sunday.

The couple's son had allegedly been involved in an eve-teasing incident, they said.

A case has been registered against 10 persons who were at large in connection with the incident of thrashing the couple which took place on Friday in Kilora village under Mungaoli police station limits, an official said.