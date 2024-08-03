Even Britain & US need Indian-origin people to run governments: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Narsinghpur (MP): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said people of Indian origin are in demand to run governments in the US and the UK, which is a testimony to the country's growing global clout under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing an event, Yadav cited examples of conflicts in Afghanistan, Israel, Russia and Ukraine war, and their impact on the people.

Yadav claimed the Opposition party (Congress) was trying to create a false alarm by claiming that welfare schemes being run in Madhya Pradesh would be discontinued by the state government.