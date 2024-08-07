Farmer finds a 16.10-carat diamond in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

According to the article, a government official in the Panna diamond office called Anupam Singh said that the gem-quality diamond would be put up for sale in the next government auction.

The diamond is likely to fetch a good price and the proceeds will be given to the owner after deducting the government royalty.

Mistry told ToI, that he hopes to improve the financial condition of his family. He also added that he had gotten lucky in the same mine earlier and will continue mining.

Panna is located in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and is known for its diamond mines.