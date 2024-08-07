Farmer finds a 16.10-carat diamond in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

A farmer called Dilip Mistry and three others found a 16.10-carat diamond in a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on August 6, The Times of India reported.
Mistry had leased a piece of land in Jaruapur area for excavation with three of his associates.
According to the article, a government official in the Panna diamond office called Anupam Singh said that the gem-quality diamond would be put up for sale in the next government auction.
The diamond is likely to fetch a good price and the proceeds will be given to the owner after deducting the government royalty.
Mistry told ToI, that he hopes to improve the financial condition of his family. He also added that he had gotten lucky in the same mine earlier and will continue mining.
Panna is located in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and is known for its diamond mines.
Earlier in July, a group of labourers found a "treasure trove" in Kerala. The daily wage workers dug up a rainwater harvesting pit at a private rubber plantation in Chengalayi in Kannur on July 11. In the pit they found a container filled with precious jewels and old coins.
One of the women labourers said, "We saw something glittering inside the pit...it was an old container. We first thought that it was a bomb. Then we suspected whether it was some koodothram (black magic)."
A police official, who reached the area for further inspection said that all the unearthed articles were produced before the court. "We have already informed the Archaeological department about the discovery. It is up to them to carry out more searches in the area. Their examination will reveal the antiquity of the discovered articles," he said.
Meanwhile, three more silver coins and a gold bead were found in the same property on Saturday morning, locals added.
Published 07 August 2024, 07:41 IST