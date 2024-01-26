Fifty-eight children fall sick after eating school meal at Republic Day function in MP's Rewa

The children were served poori-sabzi and laddoos after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr K L Namdeo. Many of them began to feel uneasy with some complaining of vomiting and loose motions, he said.