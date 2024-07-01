Five-year-old dies in firecracker accident in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A five-year-old boy died after a piece of steel pierced his stomach when firecrackers were being burst to celebrate India's win in the T20 World Cup 2024, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Gohalpur area of the district on Sunday, an official said.

Some children were bursting firecrackers and had placed one under a steel glass, and the explosion sent pieces of steel flying, Gohalpur police station in-charge Pratiksha Marco said.

One of the pieces pierced the stomach of the victim, Deepak Thakur, who was standing some distance away, she said.