Forest dept officials suspended at MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after photo of burning carcass goes viral: Report

A Range Officer and two Forest Guards at Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve have been suspended for illegally disposing off the carcass of a dead elephant, according to a report in The Indian Express.

They concealed the death of the tusker for a month and burnt the body of the animal and only when a photo of the burning body went viral, an activist lodged a complaint and investigations were conducted.

The Indian Express article notes that according to an investigation report filed by former state Tiger Strike Force chief Dheeraj Singh Chauhan in May 2023, the first person to find the carcass was a local resident. It was found at the Panpatha Range and was already in a decomposed state on November 24, 2022.

The first Forest official to get the information was Forest Guard Kamla Prasad Kol, who was the Range Assistant in charge. Kol informed Panpatha Buffer Range Officer Shil Sindhu Shrivastava about the incident, after which Shrivastava told Kol to “leave the elephant carcass as it was”. Shrivastava did not inform any other senior officers about the same, the report said.