Four from Rajasthan killed, six injured as SUV rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

"Saddening news has been received about the death of four people from Jhalawar district of Rajasthan in a road accident while returning from Bageshwar Dham in Lateri block under Vidisha district. The district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to the seriously injured," Yadav said in a post on X.

The Madhya Pradesh government stands with the families of the deceased in this hour of distress, he said.

The state government will provide appropriate financial assistance to the kin of the victims, he said.