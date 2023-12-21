Fourth cheetah released into wild at Kuno National Park

Sheopur: One more African cheetah was moved out of an enclosure and released into the wild at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Thursday, an official said, taking the number of such big cats to four and allowing tourists to get a glimpse of them more than a year after their translocation.

The male cheetah, Pavan, brought from Namibia in September last year, was released in the KNP's Nayagaon area which falls under the Peepalbaodi tourist zone, he said.

Now, tourists visiting the KNP can get a glimpse of Pavan and three other cheetahs already released into the wild, the official said.