Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa at Bhojshala after HC gives nod for ASI survey at disputed complex

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the court's verdict over Bhojshala, a medieval-era structure in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, several Hindu community members on Tuesday celebrated at its premises and recited Hanuman Chalisa there.

Members of the Muslim community, on the other hand, are planning to move the Supreme Court against the high court's decision.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own.