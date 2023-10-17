IISER produces nanoparticles vital for water purification

Mumbai: Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has successfully produced magnetic nanoparticles, which are minuscule particles approximately one hundred thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair.

These nanoparticles have been engineered for multiple applications, such as heat and light-induced removal of salt from seawater, the extraction of potable water from contaminated wastewater with dyes, deicing and anti-icing processes.

One of the primary global challenges in the world is obtaining clean and usable freshwater from wastewater and seawater.

It is estimated that around two-thirds of the world’s population will soon live in regions with water scarcity issues. To address this, desalination, a process that can provide local water sources for about 40% of coastal communities, is crucial.