In Indore, residents take up broom to clean city on Goga Navmi as sanitation workers enjoy holiday

Indore: People from different walks of life, including local representatives and government officials, on Wednesday picked up brooms and cleaned different parts of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh, the country's cleanest city, as sanitation workers enjoyed their holiday.

The sanitation workers are given an official holiday every year on the day after Goga Navami, officials said.

Talking to reporters after sweeping at the Rajwada intersection, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "Cleanliness has become a habit of the people of Indore. It is our responsibility to keep the city clean during the holiday of sanitation workers."

Apart from government officials, local MLAs and councillors also took part in the cleanliness drive conducted at prominent places in the city.