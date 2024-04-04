IPL betting racket busted in Indore; 8 held

The accused had obtained mobile phone SIM cards in fake names and used to take betting amounts from people through QR codes, the official said.

"During interrogation of the accused, it was found that their online betting network was spread across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra," he said.

The police seized 22 mobile phones, 17 cheque books, five laptops, 21 bank passbooks and 31 ATM cards along with registers containing account of crores of rupees of online betting from their possession, he said.

A detailed investigation is under way into the case.