Kenyan delegation expresses satisfaction after visiting Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in MP

A delegation from Kenya, which visited the Gandhi Sagar sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh to take stock of preparations for cheetah reintroduction in the area, expressed over site finalisation.

The six-member team, which consisted of officers of the Kenyan Wildlife service, visited the sanctuary, spread across Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, on May 21 and 22.

The delegation was briefed about Cheetah project, progress and achievement, preparation made for introduction of Cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar sanctuary and taken around in the field to get them apprised of the current situation.

This visit was a part of a broader initiative focused on wildlife conservation and the reintroduction of Cheetahs to the region. Kuno National Park has been at the forefront of efforts to reintroduce Cheetahs into India after their extinction in the country more than 70 years ago.