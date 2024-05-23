Kenyan delegation visits MP to review preparations for cheetah reintroduction

On the first day, the Kenyan team watched a presentation on preparations for the translocation of cheetahs and successful reintroduction at KNP, the forest official said.

On the second day it visited enclosures made over 6,400 hectare including quarantine arrangements for the initial period of 30 days. It also inspected high-mast cameras for the monitoring of cheetahs and water sources for them, the official said.