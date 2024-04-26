Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhya Pradesh grapples with poor turnout in Phase 2, Chhattisgarh sees 73.58% polling till 5 pm

At least 58.35 per cent of voters cast their votes in 6 Lok Sabha seats till 6 pm in Madhya Pradesh while 73.58 per cent voters’ exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh till 5 pm as the polling of the second phase passed off peacefully amid mixed response among voters on Friday.
Elaborate security arrangements were in place in both the states amid the Naxalite threat in some pockets of Kanker, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.
In Madhya Pradesh, Hoshangabad recorded the highest polling percentage of 67.16 per cent while Rewa reported the lowest turnout at 48.30 per cent.
Addressing the presspersons on Friday, MP chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan said the low voter turnout upto 6 to 7 per cent from previous 67 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is a cause of concern despite meaningful efforts.
Attributing combination of factors to low turnout, he said a promotional campaign was being launched to increase vote percentage. "It is not only MP, but low turnout has been reported in other parts as well," he said, adding that there could be minor improvement in the final tally.
Political activists in the state expressed concern over low turnout in MP, stating that factors like social engagements, inclement weather, farming, among other could have contributed to low turnout.
In Chhattisgarh, two police deployed on poll duty died in two separate incidents.
A constable -- identified as Ajay Singh -- posted as security guard at the bungalow of former MLA Dewati Karma, succumbed to injury after "accidently" firing from his service rifle.
In another incident, a constable -- identified as Jiyalal Pawar of 34 Battalion -- died by suicide while on election duty in Gariyaban district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday night. Police are further investigating the matter in both the cases.
(Published 26 April 2024, 14:40 IST)