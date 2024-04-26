Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhya Pradesh grapples with poor turnout in Phase 2, Chhattisgarh sees 73.58% polling till 5 pm

At least 58.35 per cent of voters cast their votes in 6 Lok Sabha seats till 6 pm in Madhya Pradesh while 73.58 per cent voters’ exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh till 5 pm as the polling of the second phase passed off peacefully amid mixed response among voters on Friday.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place in both the states amid the Naxalite threat in some pockets of Kanker, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh, Hoshangabad recorded the highest polling percentage of 67.16 per cent while Rewa reported the lowest turnout at 48.30 per cent.