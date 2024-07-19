Madhya Pradesh HC allows state nursing council to conduct CET; asks CBI to speed up re-inspection

"The state government and others are also directed to inspect the colleges of private universities so as to discern whether they come within the ambit of suited colleges or not. And if it is found that they fulfil the requirement to be enlisted as suited colleges, then they may be permitted to grant admission to the students and those students will also be required to appear in the CET," the HC order stated.

"It is made clear that if the colleges which are in the list of deficient colleges satisfy the committee constituted by this court and it is found that those colleges have removed deficiencies and can be placed in the list of suitable colleges, they can also give admission after getting green-signal from the committee," the bench further observed.

The committee is required to expedite the proceedings so as to evade delay in upcoming sessions, the court added.