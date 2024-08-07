Madhya Pradesh HC sets aside Waqf Board's claim on monuments in Burhanpur

On July 26, a single bench of Justice G S Ahluwalia said, "The property in question is an ancient and protected monument duly notified under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1904 and therefore, CEO, MP Waqf Board committed a material illegality by directing the petitioner to vacate the same."

The order dated July 19, 2013, passed by the MP Waqf Board CEO is set aside, the high court said.