Madhya Pradesh High Court quashes rape case filed by woman after 10-year relationship with man

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed a rape case registered against a man on a woman's complaint, observing the two were in a relationship for more than 10 years out of their “own free will”. Justice Sanjay Dwivedi, in the order on July 2, also observed the matter appears to be an abuse of the process of law.

The man was booked for rape and other charges at the Mahila Thana police station in Katni district in November 2021. He eventually moved the high court for relief.

As per the HC order, the woman and the man are well-educated persons and had physical relations out of their “own free will” for more than 10 years. They broke up after the man refused to marry her, it noted.