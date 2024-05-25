Madhya Pradesh serial killer who took four lives sentenced to life in prison: Report

A Madhya Pradesh serial killer who has been identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing four on-duty security guards while they were asleep in 2022, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Convicting Dhurve of killing Shambhu Saran Dubey (60) on August 29, 2022, while he was asleep on his duty at a government college, Justice Prashant Saxena at the Sagar district's additional session's court delivered the verdict noting that Dhurve had smashed Dubey's head with a stone.

According to the prosecution, Dhurve was only 19 when he killed Dubey who was his second victim, as reported by HT.

Before being arrested in September 2022, Dhurve killed two more people.

Citing his reason for killing the four people, Dhurve told the police that he didn't like people who would sleep during their working hours, who formed 10 teams to track Dhurve down.

According to HT, Justice Saxena convicted Dhurve after 25 witnesses deposed against Dhurve in his trial, the publication quoted Saurabh Dimha, the Special public prosecutor, as saying.