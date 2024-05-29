Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Man hacks 8 family members to death in Madhya Pradesh; hangs self later

Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km away from the district headquarters.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 04:06 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 04:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: A man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later committed suicide by hanging himself, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Bodal Kachhar village, the official from Mahuljhiri police station said.

The reason behind the incident was not yet clear.

Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km away from the district headquarters.

Police were conducting a probe into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2024, 04:06 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshmurderSuicideChhindwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT