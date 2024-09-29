Man on the run for raping minor girl held in MP; critical after suicide bid

Bhopal: A rape accused for whom police had mounted a massive search operation, including deployment of a drone fitted with a night vison camera, tried to end his life before being arrested on Sunday in Harda in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Sunil Korku (22) was booked after a 5-year-old child was found unconscious near a river under Sirali police station limits on September 23 and doctors treating her confirmed she had been raped, the official said.

A police probe found Korku had lured her with snacks and then raped her in an isolated area. He was on the run since and a reward of Rs 10,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest.