Man paraded with garland of shoes for alleged unnatural act with cow

The incident occurred at the village market under the Nalakheda police station limits, police said.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 16:48 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 16:48 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshPolice

