Trump’s H-1B directive and India’s dilemma

<p>All good things must come to an end — and the American Dream is no exception. On September 19, United States President Donald Trump issued a directive requiring employers to pay $100,000 (close to Rs 90 lakh) for every worker coming in on an H-1B visa. Although current visa holders are exempt and it is a one-time fee, the move signals Trump’s intent to push back against Indian workers coming into the US. </p><p>This foretells further measures that may raise barriers for new arrivals, and create conditions that may compel immigrants to leave. The humanitarian fallout of this is the first of many concerns that should be addressed. Second, this will disrupt the flow of talent to top US and Indian tech companies. Third, this protectionist move could destabilise the innovation landscape and push India closer to China for technology partnerships.</p>.US decision to raise H-1B visa fees likely to hurt US more than India: GTRI.<p>Even if the US courts strike it down, as some speculate, Trump is likely to pursue other ways to achieve his objectives of generating revenue by disproportionately impacting Indian employees and companies, and further discouraging immigration. It is the US’ tried and tested strategy to be unpredictable, and act as if it is running amok. This achieves policy goals quickly, before those affected can grasp the full implications. </p><p>Adding to this is Trump’s rhetoric of calling leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi his ‘friend’, only to be followed up by his aides amplifying that the US ‘holds its friends to higher standards’; which actually means holding their feet to the fire. </p><p>Meanwhile, Trump-aligned US media builds up anti-immigrant sentiment, fanning public hostility. The overt display of cultural and religious identity by some Indian communities has not necessarily endeared them to the broader population. Immigrants need to strike a fine balance between upholding cultural identity and embracing integration.</p>.'Fast and furious': H-1B workers abroad race to US as Trump order sparks dismay, confusion.<p>It is time India resisted these repeated blows to its interests by the Trump administration. Every sign of bonhomie is followed by a ‘surgical strike’: 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports; India named among major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries, alongside sanctions and scrapping visas of corporate leaders and executives; revoking sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar port; and, now, a $100,000 H-1B visa fee. </p><p>As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UNGA, New Delhi must move beyond the usual rhetoric of ‘talking tough’ on terrorism. Modi must break his ‘strategic silence’ on US policies that hurt India and its diaspora. Besides, to effectively engage with the Trump administration, India needs interlocutors who are less enamoured with the US. Otherwise, it will remain all talk, and no meaningful outcome.</p>