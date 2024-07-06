MP: 5.5 cr saplings to be planted under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' drive, says CM Mohan Yadav

"MP government will plant 5.5 crore saplings, including 40 lakh in Bhopal district. The drive has started in all districts. In Bhopal, 12 lakh saplings were planted today. We will plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore, and 12 lakh in Jabalpur," said Yadav, who started the campaign by planting an 'amla' sapling in the name of his mother late Leela Bai Yadav.