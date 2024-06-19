MP HC allows termination of teen’s pregnancy, directs preservation of foetus for DNA tests

Referring to a report of the District Medical Board, Singrauli, the court said in its order, “Pregnancy at any gestational age can be terminated by a registered medical practitioner if the fetus has substantial abnormalities and termination of pregnancy is approved by the medical board.”

Directing preservation of the foetus, the court said it be immediately handed over to the investigating agency.

“The investigating officer is directed to send the foetus to "DNA Fingerprint Laboratory within two days from the date of seizure of the said fetus”, it said.