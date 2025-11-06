Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh HC sets up judicial commission to probe water contamination in Indore

The HC reserved the order after hearing all the parties during the day, and released it late at night.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 19:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 19:05 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh High Courtwater contamination

Follow us on :

Follow Us