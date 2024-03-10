JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Man kills brother with axe for turning off music at family function in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

The victim turned off the music in the latter part of the function, but the accused wanted to continue dancing, police officials said.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 07:42 IST

Follow Us

Satna: A man allegedly hacked his brother to death with an axe after the latter turned off the music and stopped him from dancing at a family function in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the accused, Rajkumar Kol (30), for the murder that occurred at Mauhar village under Kothi police station limits on Friday night, an official said.

Rajkumar’s brother Rakesh (35) had organised a function at his house, during which music was being played on a sound system, said Rupendra Rajput, in-charge of Kothi police station.

The victim later turned off the music, and the accused wanted to continue dancing, he said.

An argument ensued between the brothers, and in a fit of anger, Rajkumar allegedly attacked Rakesh with an axe and killed him on the spot, the official said.

The accused fled the scene and was later apprehended near a culvert where he was hiding, he said.

The accused was placed under arrest, and the weapon used in the crime was seized, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 March 2024, 07:42 IST)
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshmurderSatna

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT